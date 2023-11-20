Judge warns public against leaving charms in courtroom

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court has warned members of the public to stop leaving charms in his courtroom. Oshodi gave the warning on Monday as the trial of five men charged with the murder of one Ifeanyi Etunmuse began. The judge referred to the charm as 'property' and warned the audience not to leave their property in the courtroom again.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidential Poll: Supreme Court Begins Hearing In PDP, LP, APM’s AppealsThe panel of seven justices is led by Justice Inyang Okoro. Others are Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijani Abubakar, Justice Emmanuel Agim and Justice Lawal Garba.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

Defilement: Kate Henshaw lauds Lagos judge for justice against doctorA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Chief Judge laments negative effects of social media on justice administrationThe rights of other persons are often breached with recklessness, misinformation, disinformation, fake news, cyber bullying, online...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Justice Okoro’s name, tribe and a retired justiceThe Nation Newspaper Justice Okoro’s name, tribe and a retired justice

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Reps seat: Appeal Court affirms LP’s win in Oshodi-IsoloThe Nation Newspaper Reps seat: Appeal Court affirms LP's win in Oshodi-Isolo

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Hakeem effect, crew narrowly escape from kidnappers in OgunThe Nation Newspaper Hakeem effect, crew narrowly escape from kidnappers in Ogun

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »