JP Morgan: Naira to trade at N850/$ by year's end | Oil coys shouldn't sell FX to CBN

“We expect USD/NGN to eventually move lower towards 850 by year-end as the combination of tighter policy, as well as more attractive rates and FX levels deter incremental dollarization and perhaps attracts some foreign capital.”oil exporting companies should be encouraged to sell forex proceeds on the interbank market, rather than directly to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It said the willing buyer-willing-seller model impedes price discovery, so the financial regulator should reconsider the strategy.$10 billion in foreign currency inflows in the next few weeks to ease liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Edun had said the approval included concessional loans with zero-interest financing by the World Bank and the International Development Association (IDA), the concessional financing arm of the bank.authorities may need to consider further measures such as requiring commercial banks to adhere to regulatory limits on FX net open positions.Other measures, JP Morgan said, include exploring the introduction of a cash reserve ratio (CRR) on FX deposits as well as issuance of dollar assets onshore.

On the fiscal side, the financial services firm advised the government to require all taxes to be paid in local currency.already been incorporated in the federal government's

