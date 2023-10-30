Jonathan, wife to support Amanyanabo’s burial

and his wife, Dame Patience, have promised to support burial of the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, Theophilus Princewill (Amachree XI). They described the deceased as a ‘king among kings’.In a condolence letter he personally signed, the former President said the late monarch will be greatly remembered for his contribution to the development of the academic sector.
“His Majesty lived an incredibly active and exemplary life as an academic and first-class traditional ruler. He was a gift and a tremendous blessing to the Ijaw nation. He will be fondly remembered for his contribution to national development throughout his career in the academia.
“We hope that your family and the entire Kalabari kingdom will take solace in the fact that he committed his time to serving God, promoting peace and development in the society. His legacies should be preserved by all those who knew and loved him.” headtopics.com
