Joint Security Force intensifies manhunt for gunmen in Anambra State

The Joint Security Force in Anambra State has intensified the manhunt for gunmen who attacked two police stations in the state recently. The hunt for the gunmen has been extended to Obofia Forest, Aguluezuchukwu and Ogboji areas, said police spokesman in the state, Tochuckwu Ikenga. “On 2nd April, 2024 The Police-led Forward Operating Base that is highly mobile struck the insurgents camps in the aforementioned areas.

“Insurgents who had deployed at various locations in ambush were engaged in fierce firefight and were routed from their enclaves which were subsequently destroyed,” the statement read. High-calibre ammunition, catridges, a locally fabricated rocket launcher, police uniforms and one Ford Pick-Up Truck without number plates were recovered. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered the operation vowed that it would be sustained until the insurgents are completely routed from Anambra Stat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police vow to track down gunmen who set vigilante operative ablazeSome gunmen on Thursday attacked a security facility and killed a vigilante operative in Anambra State.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Halogen launches national security reportHalogen Group, security risk solutions provider, has launched its highly anticipated National Security Outlook Report 2024

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NSCDC parades 3 suspects with 1,625 litres of adulterated dieselThe Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested three suspects with 1,625 litres of adulterated diesel, also known as Automotive Gas Oil, in Anambra.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Troops raid notorious IPOB/ESN camp in Imo, recover IEDsThe Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA, has raided a notorious camp of elements of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Police Destroy Terrorists’ Camps In Anambra Forest, Recover Six IEDsHe said the police-led joint security force carried out the raid on Friday as ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: Rape survivors demand justice as Kano fails to domesticate important lawsIt is quite worrisome that security and intelligence related matters are now being garbed in the realm of politics and partisanship. Public discourse, particularly on matters concerning national security, should be guided by a sense of patriotism, responsibility, and a commitment to accuracy. Inflammatory pronouncements that seek to malign individuals based on conjecture can only lead to detrimental consequences. Since January when I served as a rapporteur at a five-day National Security Course on Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication, I have been fascinated by the open and secret efforts of intelligence services to ensure peace, safety and security in our fatherland.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »