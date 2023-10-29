Japa syndrome: You can’t stop youths from leaving Nigeria

Oba Akanbi said they need to be exposed to the outer world and see things differently for them to come back and build Nigeria.

He stated that leaving one’s comfort zone to explore other parts of the world has a great advantage, adding that he believed that some of the youth would come back to build the country. “When Mungo Park came to Nigeria, he left. The same thing with Mary Slessor and other missionaries, they came here. It’s about exposure. They left their own comfort zone, made themselves uncomfortable, to see the world, to know how to talk to people. You cannot compare their names today to some people who restrained themselves over there. Their legacy lives on,” he said.

“Yes. So if you want to make Nigeria like America, a beautiful country, our engineers are learning there, they are upgrading and updating their curriculum from there. So I don’t think there is harm in it, if anybody finds a way to travel, it’s fine.”Oba Akanbi stated that Nigerian politicians should focus their energies and resources on fighting corruption, to have infrastructural facilities that would make Nigerians stay in the country. headtopics.com

The king said, “I think what Nigeria needs to stop is corruption. What we need to fight is corruption so that we can build first-class hospitals, airports, and good roads. Poverty will be alleviated. How many people would like to come here when they see the roads on the way here?

“I came to Nigeria to sacrifice myself. I left part of my comfort zone in Canada, as a full-fledged Canadian citizen, to become the king. I didn’t and don’t take anything from them. I don’t take from them, from my people. I served. I left my comfort. I left where I didn’t live like a prisoner because many people in Nigeria are prisoners in their own homes. headtopics.com

