‘Japa’: Sweden to fast-track work visas within 30 days for Nigerians, others

As more Nigerians leave the country for better opportunities abroad, Sweden is introducing a new model to reduce the work permit application time for highly skilled workers outside the European Union, including Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Swedish Migration Agency, once the new model is implemented, a complete application for a work permit for highly qualified workers will receive a decision within 30 days.

“Helping these employers to make a complete application will reduce the processing time. It will be easier for the employer to contact us and get support in the process. “The new model means a greater focus on the employer’s ability to bring highly qualified workers to Sweden. New international recruitment units will exclusively handle and provide service to the employers who recruit this group,” Mikael Ribbenvik, director general of the agency, said. headtopics.com

According to analysts at KMPG Sweden, the new model, which may be introduced at the end of the year, aims to bring flexibility and efficiency to businesses in planning to meet their labour needs. “When implemented, the old certification scheme was only intended for about 20 big companies that had a recurring need to employ large numbers of individuals outside of the EU.

“Today, there are, according to the migration agency, far too many companies (640 mentioned during the press conference) that have been included in the certification process, and the authority has been unable to meet the target processing times of 10/20 days for the past 18 months. headtopics.com

“The certification scheme has lost its original purpose and will now be replaced with a new system, based on four categories,” they said.Tension as Supreme Court Delivers Judgment on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu Today

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

Court Declares Seat of Imo PDP Governorship Candidate VacantA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: U.S. Judge Denies Move to Fast-Track Release of Tinubu’s Records by FBI and CIAA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ondo Deputy Governor Reacts to Reports of Endorsing Planned Protest Against Governor AkeredoluA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

“You’ll stay in the best hotels if I win” – Kogi gov candidate tells traditional rulers [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Peter Obi Calls on Judiciary to Protect Public Office from “Identity Fraudsters”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Gov Adeleke arrives Kogi state to kick off Dino Melaye’s guber campaign [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕