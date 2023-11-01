Japa: Canada unveils three-year immigration plan for Nigerians, others

The plan advances the mission of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to strengthen Canada’s economy, reunite families and make Canada a safe place for those fleeing oppression or other humanitarian crises.

In 2022, Canada broke the record for new immigrants at 437,000 admissions, as the target for permanent resident admissions in 2023 increased to 465,000. It said the Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026 would be declared following the unveiling of a new strategy to improve immigration system in Canada.

The Canadian Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, on Tuesday, acknowledged there were inadequacies in the country’s immigration system as he outlined the pillars of a new approach to modernise the system.

The new strategy, entitled 'An Immigration System for Canada's Future' has three major goals which are to create a more welcoming experience for newcomers, align immigration with labour market needs, and develop a comprehensive and coordinated growth plan.

Also, IRCC would like to develop an integrated plan among all three of Canada's levels of government to ensure the country can offer adequate housing, health care, and infrastructure to its growing newcomer population.

