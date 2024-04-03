JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A’Level Results during Direct Entry Registration

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered no fewer than 1,665 fake Advance Level (A’Level) results during the Direct Entry registration process. The board’s weekly bulletin, made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, stated that the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, gave the figures when he received officials of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students, in his office.

He explained that the A’level results verification was occasioned by the endemic corruption associated with the system and the need to restore the integrity of the admission process. According to him, out of the fake results, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas and the rest were for other A’level certificates

