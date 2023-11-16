Jada Pinkett Takes Strong Stance Against Accuser of Will Smith's Alleged Sexual Encounter

Jada Pinkett has taken a strong stance against Brother Bilaal, an individual who accused her husband, Will Smith, of engaging in a sexual encounter with popular actor Duane Martin. The accusations surfaced in a trending video where Brother Bilaal claimed to have caught Will and Duane in a compromising situation. Asserting her response during an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, Jada vehemently labeled the allegations as 'malicious, ridiculous, and nonsense.

' Moreover, Jada Pinkett expressed her determination to pursue legal action, emphasizing the severity of making up such stories about someone. She clarified, 'It is one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up malicious stories. That is actionable.

