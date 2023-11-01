Jack-Rich: Political actors in Rivers should sheathe swords, pursue dialogue

In a statement on Wednesday, Jack-Rich said the democracy of any country in the world is jeopardised when the legislature is attacked.Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.by suspected political thugs as the crisis snowballed out of control.”In the early hours of Oct. 30, 2023, I received multiple calls and reports of an immense attack and the desecration of Rivers state house of assembly, being the beacon of democracy,” Jack-Rich said in a statement.
”It is important to understand that keeping the temple of our democracy is a sacred oath we all took as political actors, irrespective of class. ”Therefore, any tendency to attack the legislature or hijack it is not for anyone’s security, rather a display of political weakness.”We cannot afford to sacrifice the peace of the democratic journey on the altar of fear of dictatorship or authoritarianism.
”My appeal is peace, and for Rivers state to be allowed to key into President Bola Tinubu’s administration at the federal level in order to take advantage of its economic master plan. ”We cannot afford the crisis brewing to snowball into a more chaotic situation, which is capable of exacerbating huge economic hardship in Rivers state.
”Let all those involved sheathe their swords in the interest of peace and development of our dear Rivers state.”The former presidential aspirant called on politicians to remain calm and adopt dialogue for peace and development of the state.
