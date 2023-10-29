IYC hails Tinubu’s triumph at Supreme Court

Worldwide has congratulated President Bola Tinubu’s triumph at the Supreme Court and called on all stakeholders to work with the president.

The IYC in a statement signed at the weekend by the spokesman of the council, Bedford Berefa, urged the president to remain focused on his Renew Hope agenda to stabilise the nation’s economy for a better country.

He said: “All the election litigation is all over as the apex court has given a final judgement upholding the legitimacy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government, we urge all stakeholders to work with Mr. President. headtopics.com

“We also call on Mr. President to concentrate on winning the trust of the people and mitigating the hunger and economic hardship caused by high inflation and removal of fuel subsidy”, Bedford said. He appealed to Tinubu to expedite action on the completion of the East-West road describing the road as a death trap.

He further called on the Federal Government to pay attention to some sections of the road usually ravaged by floods.Bedford said the council was particular about the East-West road because its current condition was causing avoidable economic hardship, psychological trauma and insecurity to the people of the region. headtopics.com

He noted: “We are urging the President to direct his Minister for Works to give priority to the construction of the East-West road. Under the leadership of Dr. Alaye Theophilus, the council will not sit down and watch the daily loss of lives and properties along the road.”

Bedford said the Dr. Theophilus-led IYC would work and cooperate with Mr. President to attract necessary development to the Niger Delta region.

