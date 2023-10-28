‘Iyalode’s loss very painful’ – Tinubu mourns Alaba Lawson’s death

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance, and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest,” the President said.

Lawson, who died at the age of 72, was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).Lawson was born on January 18, 1951, in Abeokuta Ogun State, Nigeria.

Lawson who doubled as the Iyalode of Egbaland, was the past president of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ABEOCCIMA) and NACCIMA. She was a business magnate, entrepreneur and academician. She was once Chairman of the Board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State. headtopics.com

Chief Lawson was also the president pro-tempore of the Forum of Female Traditional Rulers in Nigeria. She became the President of the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce in 1995 and later became the President of Ogun Council of Chambers of Commerce in 2000 and headed it till 2002. And in 2009 she established a Microfinance Bank known as Abestone Microfinance Bank to boost SMES.On May 25, 2017, Alaba became the first woman to be elected President of National Association Of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (NACCIMA) following the expiration of the tenure of Dr. Benny Edem.

