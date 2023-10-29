Iyalode Of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson Is Dead

She was an astute politician, an entrepreneur of note and academician. She was born on January 18,1951 in Abeokuta.

She was an astute politician, an entrepreneur of note and academician. She was born on January 18,1951 in Abeokuta.

BREAKING: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson diesThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson dies Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson is deadA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

‘Iyalode’s loss very painful’ – Tinubu mourns Alaba Lawson’s deathPresident Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Iyalode Alaba Lawson, describing her death as a very painful loss. Read more ⮕

10 things to know about late Iyalode Alaba LawsonThe Nation Newspaper 10 things to know about late Iyalode Alaba Lawson Read more ⮕

Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba LawsonThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba Lawson Read more ⮕

Iyalode Lawson was a no-nonsense, hardworking personFormer President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Iyalode of Egbaland and Yorubaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson, as a woman who lived a worthwhile life, as well as being a very generous personality. Read more ⮕