Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Lover's Birthday with Romantic Note

Iyabo Ojo celebrates the birthday of her lover, Paul Okoye, with a romantic note on Instagram. She thanks God for blessing, protecting, and loving him. She wishes him great health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beasts of Two Worlds: Reactions as Bobrisky emerges ‘Best Dressed Female’ at movie premiere (PHOTOS)Bobrisky, who donned an all-black outfit with a cape and a staff, beat the likes of Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and other female celebrities to the prize.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Actress Omotola celebrates 28th wedding anniversary, husband’s 56th birthdayThe Nation Newspaper Actress Omotola celebrates 28th wedding anniversary, husband's 56th birthday

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, making the impossible possiblePerhaps, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, current minister of interior, an accomplished business management and consulting executive with over seventeen years public and private sector experience in project and strategic management, may have read the book.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Thank you for helping me grow, Lateef Adedimeji celebrates wife’s birthdayThe Nation Newspaper Thank you for helping me grow, Lateef Adedimeji celebrates wife's birthday

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu at 61The Nation Newspaper Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu at 61

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu’s commitment to border security not a rhetoric, says Tunji-OjoThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's commitment to border security not a rhetoric, says Tunji-Ojo

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »