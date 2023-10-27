IVD apologises to Blessing CEO over online embarrassment

Auto dealer, Ikechukwu Igbonna aka IVD, has tendered an unreserved apology to his former love interest, Blessing CEO over online embarrassment.Weighing into his debt scandal, Blessing Okoro had alleged that Davido owed IVD N4.5 million naira.

According to her, IVD revealed to her that Davido bought a car for his aide, Isreal DMW, and was yet to complete his payment.However, in response to these claims, IVD publicly denied any financial dispute with Davido, stating that he was on good terms with the music superstar.

Feeling perhaps slighted by IVD’s strong denial, Blessing Okoro had released purported evidence, an extensive voice note.IVD stated that he had faced numerous problems as all attempts to reach him proved abortive. headtopics.com

Now taking to his Instagram story following the release of the audio, he expressed gratitude to all who checked up on him while he apologised to Blessing CEO for keeping her in the dark. He said: “Am using this opportunity to thank everyone who called by to check up on me. Blessing sorry for not carrying you along that Davido has paid. Thanks, IVD Group.”

