Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify In Father’s Fraud Trial

Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce her father, US President Donald Trump during a “Make America Great Again” rally at Total Sports Park on November 1, 2020, in Washington, Michigan. The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial ordered his daughter Ivanka on October 27, 2023 to testify in the case. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial ordered his daughter Ivanka on Friday to testify in the case.

Trump and his sons Don Jr and Eric are accused of inflating the value of the real estate of the Trump Organization for years to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms. Judge Arthur Engoron dismissed an attempt by Trump’s attorneys to quash a subpoena issued to Ivanka Trump by Attorney General Letitia James but gave her until November 1 to appeal the decision.

Ivanka Trump served as a senior advisor to her father, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while he was in the White House but has kept a low profile since he left office.She abandoned her roles in the Trump Organization in January 2017, when her father became president and she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both took up posts in his administration. headtopics.com

Before that, Ivanka Trump was an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and was notably in close contact with one of the group’s biggest lenders, Deutsche Bank, according to the attorney general’s office.

The 77-year-old Trump and his sons are also expected to testify at some point during the trial being held in Manhattan. The former president does not risk going to jail, but James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family real estate empire. headtopics.com

Trump has repeatedly denounced the trial as a Democratic witch hunt intended to derail his 2024 White House bid.

Read more:

channelstv »

BREAKING: Tinubu has Ordered that Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Elections be Free and FairA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ruling house demands eviction of sacked Soun of Ogbomoso from palaceThe Oyo State High Court on Wednesday voided the installation of Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso and ordered a fresh selection process for the position Read more ⮕

Court judge orders arrest of DPO for refusal to accept service bailiff in NigerA Minna High Court 4 has ordered the arrest of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mokwa Local Government Of Niger State, DSP Wakili Inusa, over alleged refusal to honour a service of court process by bailiffs in the state. The DPO was said to had refused to accept the court processes after reading through. Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

Judge declines to hear Ladoja’s suit against Olubadan of Ibadan, othersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Ex-Head of Civil Service Adamu Fika dies at 90The Nation Newspaper Ex-Head of Civil Service Adamu Fika dies at 90 Read more ⮕