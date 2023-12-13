itel Unveils New Logo to Mark a Fresh Era of Innovation and Brand Identity

Leading smart life brand, itel, is excited to unveil a new logo to herald a fresh era of innovation, customer centric philosophy and a remarkable shift in brand identity suited to the dynamic needs of end users. 16 years on from its former logo, itel’s new look and logo underscores the brand’s commitment to being a reliable, innovative and ahead-of-the-market brand without compromising on its core values of affordability, quality and accessibility.

Having defined the brand for more than a decade, the old logo gives way to a more modern, vibrant and readily identifiable one, capturing the essence of itel’s brand promise to “Enjoy Better Life”. Since inception, itel has stayed true to its promise of providing quality yet pocket friendly electronic products that resonate with user demands and give consumers an opportunity to pick from a range of sophisticated devices that spark up their electronic experience. With the introduction of the new logo, it plays up a significant turning point in the brand’s history and a resolve to remain relevant in the ever evolving tech landscap





