It Will Be Dangerous If All Geo-Political Zones Aren’t Represented At S’Court

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Datijo, says that it portends great danger for the country’s democracy to have the South-East and North-Central regions not represented on the bench of the apex court.

Justice Datijo stated this at his valedictory court session held to mark his retirement from the apex court bench, having attained the statutory retirement age of 70 years.The Niger State-born jurist, who spent 43 years in the judiciary, noted that with his retirement, Justices on the bench of the apex court have reduced to 10, with two regions of the country not represented.

According to Justice Datijo, the depleted number of Supreme Court Justices has remained so due to deliberate action. The Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his part, however, assured that efforts are on top gear to elevate a number of Justices to the bench of the Court. headtopics.com

