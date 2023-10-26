It’s time to work with Tinubu – Omo-Agege to Atiku, Obi

Omo-Agege said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi improved the electoral process and enriched Nigeria’s jurisprudence through their democratic litigations. With the Supreme Court having affirmed the legitimacy of the Tinubu presidency, he urged all Nigerians, especially politicians, to get down to rebuilding Nigeria. “What the Supreme Court did was not just to affirm the validity of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate; a call to duty.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Mr Sunny Areh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, commended the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary for putting Nigeria first and upholding the rule of law. “One remarkable feature of our judiciary is that, despite all the challenges facing the country, despite all seeming uncertainties, our Supreme Court has always displayed an independent and calming disposition towards the country.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

NBF president counters Omo-Agege, affirms membership of World BoxingThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victoryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ ExpectationsThe PDP says the Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president thrashed the people's expectation. Read more ⮕