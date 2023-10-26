It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory

President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesman in the southeast and former gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu state, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi close ranks with President Tinubu to commence the process of healing Nigeria.

Onoh’s urge is coming on the heels of President Tinubu’s victory in the Supreme Court, which upheld the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) that Tinubu was the valid and duly elected President of Nigeria on the March 25 presidential election.

Reacting to the judgment, Onoh said: “I hail and congratulate our President and our great party, the APC, on the Supreme Court victory. For Mr. President, it’s now time to work and also time to convince Nigerians that there was no cabal that hijacked his presidency, he should remember what we went through in the hands of the past cabal that tried to frustrate his presidency reasons why we said “Never again. headtopics.com

“It now time for Mr. President to focus on governance, diligence in his appointments, time to unify our party, time to make amends, time to renew old bonds with true friends, time to heal old wounds, time to unite than divide and time to amend mistakes that have so far been made.

“This is time to be the President of a United Nigeria because there is no more legal distractions around him, Nigerians are suffering, Nigerians are crying, Nigerians our in search of hope. It’s time to go back on track to renew hope for Nigerians who are currently in a state of hopelessness. headtopics.com

” My utmost respect goes to H.E. Atiku Abubakar(Daddy Cool) irrespective of all the political shenanigans, his immense contribution to the development of our nation can never be taken for granted. We must give him immense credit for sustaining a good fight in defence of his aspiration, it takes a lot of courage, tenacity, and dedication to walk on such a thorny road. History will be kind to him.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme court victoryThe Nation Newspaper It's healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu's Supreme court victory Read more ⮕

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕

Adebayo Hails Nigeria, Federal Gov't Over Victory In $11bn Suit Against P&IDThe presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has congratulated Nigerians and the Read more ⮕

P&ID $11b award against Nigeria obtained by fraud, Tinubu hails victoryAfter a long, tortuous legal battle, it was a ‘sweet’ win for Nigeria yesterday, and a narrow escape from a hefty penalty over a failed 2010 deal to develop a gas processing plant in the country. Read more ⮕

Jonathan to African leaders: Ensuring inclusivity in democracy will build a stable societyNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕