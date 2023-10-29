Issues trail hostel accommodation, as UNILAG students resume

As students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, resume for a new academic session on Monday, issues still trail securing accommodation in the school’s hostels, as some students are still unaware of whether they succeeded in the hostel balloting exercise or not.

Some of the affected students, who spoke on Sunday with Vanguard, complained that they are not sure of where to lay their heads even though some of them are not residents in Lagos. The students also said they were yet to know the result of their efforts to secure official accommodation barely 24 hours before the resumption of academic activities on campus.

However, the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Musa Obalola, who spoke in a chat with our correspondent, said the management was fair in the handling of the process and that there was no way the over 35,000 students could all be accommodated in 8,000-bed spaces. headtopics.com

“Those who are yet to get the result of the balloting probably have issues with their email addresses because we never delayed that. We gave out over 70 percent of the bed spaces through transparent balloting. Some students who have health challenges or who are visually impaired don’t have to go through that process.

“Apart from the fact that not everyone can be accommodated in the hostel because of the limited spaces, students still concentrated on some hostels, particularly, female students. They were balloting for some popular hostels like Moremi and leaving others. Such a situation could even leave some bed spaces free in some hostels,” he explained. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the DSA in a statement on Sunday, announced the resumption of academic activities on campus on Monday. “The University of Lagos management warmly welcomes all students for the 2023/2024 academic session and wishes every student a very successful year. In line with the approved 2023/2024 academic calendar, lectures for the first semester will commence on Monday, October 30, 2023. All students are advised to complete their course registration within the approved timeline and attend their classes as scheduled.

