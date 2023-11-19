Israeli Singer Insults Gaza During Military Tour

The popular Israeli singer, Lior Narkis, sang deeply insulting words to a crowd of Israeli soldiers while Gaza was being bombed.





Israeli Singer Insults Gaza Amidst BombingLior Narkis insults Gaza while Israeli soldiers cheer. Ben Shapiro is asked a question about this incident.

Hamas Says Battling Israeli Troops On The Ground In GazaThere was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military that ground forces had again entered Gaza, following two nights that saw limited incursions.

Israeli military announces ‘expansion’ of ground operations as Gaza faces bombardmentsThe Israel Defense Forces, IDF on Friday announced that they 'expanding ground operations' in the Gaza Strip and 'operating forcefully' on all fronts to fulfill its goals in the war with Hamas. The development comes as airstrikes, bombardments continue in Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes destroy ‘hundreds’ of Gaza buildings: rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Israeli warplanes hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in Gaza: armyThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

