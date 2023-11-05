Israeli Helicopters Allegedly Downed by Hamas in Ongoing War

Claims trailing the clip allege that they are Israeli helicopters downed by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, in the ongoing war. “Israeli helicopters getting smashed,” reads a post by @Sentletse, a verified X user who tweeted to his 273k followers on October 8. In the video, two helicopters, one above the other, were flying in a countryside location before being hit with missiles and crashing to the ground, eventually bursting into flames.

As of the time of this report, the post has gathered 10.6m views, over 8k likes, 3k comments, 1k comments and bookmarks.in Gaza Palestine,” reads another X post from @its_ishaq_khan.from Gaza in an unprecedented attack through the air, land and sea, opening another vicious chapter in the age-long, complex crisis between Israel and Palestine. After the attack, some 1,400 people, the vast majority of them civilians, were killed. Nearly 200 people were also taken hostage. Gaza which is controlled by the militant group, is a narrow strip of land sandwiched between Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, but with a short southern border with Egypt.According to Hamas’ top commanders, more than 5,000 rockets have been launched into Israel in retaliation for the country’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the killing of hundreds of Palestinian

