The United Nations has warned of a potential civil unrest as the death toll in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war nears 10, 000.

The attack, when Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border and went on the rampage in Israel, killed 1,400 people, with 230 others kidnapped, Israeli officials said. The UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees said wheat, flour, and other supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses.

One of the warehouses in the central town of Deir al-Balah had been used to store supplies from humanitarian convoys that began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on October 21, it said. Israel also imposed a total blockade on normal food, water, medicine, and fuel deliveries into Gaza, with the first convoy of humanitarian aid entering only two weeks later. headtopics.com

“Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient,” said White.Over 50 headless corpses uncovered around Lokpanta cattle market — Gov Otti

The deputy director of the Eurasia Division at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Simona Halperin, stressed that Israel views as serious the lack of unequivocal and clear condemnation by Russia of Hamas and Russia’s conduct in international organisations, The Jerusalem Post reported. headtopics.com

