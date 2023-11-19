Israeli army raids in West Bank leave two Palestinians dead

At least two Palestinians were killed Sunday during Israeli army raids in the West Bank, the Red Crescent said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, a 45-year-old man was killed in Jenin, a stronghold of armed groups in the northern West Bank, and another person was killed in Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem further south.

The Red Crescent said that overall, Israeli forces carried out at least five overnight operations in towns and refugee camps across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967





War: Israeli airstrike kills three Palestinians in West BankAt least three Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others injured when an Israeli reconnaissance plane bombed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Palestinian security and medical sources disclosed this on Wednesday, NAN reports.

Palestinians expelled from West Bank village as Gaza war ragesWithin an hour, the Bedouin village of Wadi al-Seeq in the occupied West Bank had been completely emptied, its 200 residents fleeing on foot with their sheep and goats.

UN agency: 42,000 Palestinians displaced as a result of Israeli airstrikesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Israel/Hamas War: Dozens Feared Killed In Refugee Camp BlastThe health ministry blames Israeli air strikes, but the Israeli military are yet to comment.

Israel Raids West Bank Home Of Hamas Deputy LeaderIsrael has accused Aruri, who was named Haniyeh's deputy in 2017, of organising several attacks.

Israel raids West Bank home of Hamas deputy leaderThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

