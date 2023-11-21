Israel's Vision for a Greater State

Having secured its independence in 1948, the world expected that the new Jewish state of Israel would cooperate and allow the creation of a state for the Palestinians in keeping with the resolution of the United Nations. For the leaders of Israel however, this was never in their consideration. Their vision and plan was for a so-called “Eretz Yisrael” or greater Israel state which included not just the land of Palestine but almost half of the entire Middle East region.

This, by the reckoning, extended as far as Medina in Saudi Arabia including parts of Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. This is what formed the kernel of the Jewish Zionist vision in the Middle East for which they were not prepared to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state. To actualise this vision the Jews had set up military organisations like the Haganah and Palmach tasked with attacking and expelling Palestinian settlements to make way for the expected thousands of Jewish Aliyah immigrants pouring in from across the worl





