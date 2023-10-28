Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas war ‘will be long and difficult’

Israel’s war on Gaza militants will be “long and difficult”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday as Hamas demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages it seized three weeks ago.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had since killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children. The intense strikes against Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, provided cover for Israeli ground forces to step up operations.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear: destroying the military and leadership capabilities of Hamas, and bringing the hostages back home,” Netanyahu told a news conference. Israeli fighter jets dropped leaflets over Gaza City warning residents that the area was now a “battlefield”. headtopics.com

“The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners,” Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said. “Take them, we don’t need them here. I want my family and all the hostages to come back home,” she said.

“If it were a natural earthquake, it would have been much easier than what happened last night,” he said.Billionaire Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for “internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza” a day after communications and phone networks were completely cut across Gaza. headtopics.com

