Israel pummels Gaza with strikes as it expands ground operations

A dense cloud of smoke from the bombing of the Gaza Strip invades the Israeli border city of Ashkelon on the night of October 27, 2023 as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. – The Israeli army on the evening of October 27 carried out bombings of “unprecedented” intensity since the start of the war in the north of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Gaza City, according to images from AFP and the Hamas movement.

Huge orange flashes lit up the night sky over Gaza City as air strike after air strike hit the shattered territory, where internet access and the phone network were cut. Israel has been building up to an expected ground invasion since Hamas fighters stormed across the border on October 7. It says that 1,400 people, nearly all civilians, were killed and more than 220 taken hostage.

Hamas said that Israel had “doubled” the number of air strikes on Friday night as it made a new appeal for international efforts to halt the attacks. “The remains of his soldiers will be swallowed up by the land of Gaza,” senior Hamas political bureau member Ezzat al-Rishaq said on Telegram. headtopics.com

