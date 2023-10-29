Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering

Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of “intolerable” suffering.

Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari reiterated Sunday that civilians should go south “to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine”, vowing that “the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding”.

The intense strikes against Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, provided cover for Israeli ground forces to step up operations, ahead of an expected full-blown invasion.“Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armour, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said late Saturday. headtopics.com

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has warned of “the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza”, saying “thousands more civilians” could die. “The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners,” Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said.This week, the Brigades said “almost 50” of the hostages had been killed in Israeli strikes.

“Take them, we don’t need them here. I want my family and all the hostages to come back home,” she said.

