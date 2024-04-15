Israel Plans Response to Iranian Attacks

Israel i military spokesperson, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, has said there are plans on the way in response to Israel 's next line of action after it met a series of drone and missile attacks from Iran over the weekend.

reports that the much-anticipated attack on Israel by Iran happened on Saturday evening with the Islamic nation launching a series of drones against Israel. The attack followed Israel’s earlier attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria where several top officials of the country were killed. Asked about Israel’s options for an offensive response, Rear Adm Hagari, said Israel had plans and was considering its options. “We have plans, the situation is still ongoing.

Israel Iran Attack Response Drone Missile Military

