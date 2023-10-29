Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza

after creating a near-blackout of communication in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a war for Israel’s existence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to it as a battle for Israel’s survival, declaring, “Never again is now.” Other countries, United Nations officials, and aid organizations described a dire situation in Gaza, where 2.3 million people are cut off from the outside world.

The Israeli government reports that more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel during a surprise incursion by Hamas militants, including at least 310 soldiers. At least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza, and four have since been released.Meanwhile, the Federal Government has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza. headtopics.com

In a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria urged all the parties in the conflict to uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places a premium on ensuring civilians’ safety and well-being even in times of conflict.“The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people that have been displaced since the crisis broke.

Both parties are urged to exercise utmost restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. “Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs.

Shiites ask FG to sever ties with Israel over invasion of GazaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’, end Gaza strikesTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to 'immediately stop this madness' and end its 'attacks' on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Israel ‘Cuts Internet, Communications’ Across Gaza, Says HamasThe Hamas government said Israel 'cut communications and most of the internet' across the Gaza Strip on Friday. Read more ⮕

“Speak up against Israel” – Shiites tell Tinubu over Gaza conflictA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Large Explosions In Gaza As Israel Expands Ground OperationsIsrael said its ground forces were 'expanding operations tonight' as large explosions are seen in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel pummels Gaza with strikes as it expands ground operationsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕