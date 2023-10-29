Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza

after creating a near-blackout of communication in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a war for Israel’s existence.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to it as a battle for Israel’s survival, declaring, “Never again is now.” Other countries, United Nations officials, and aid organizations described a dire situation in Gaza, where 2.3 million people are cut off from the outside world.
The Israeli government reports that more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel during a surprise incursion by Hamas militants, including at least 310 soldiers. At least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza, and four have since been released.Meanwhile, the Federal Government has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza. headtopics.com
In a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria urged all the parties in the conflict to uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places a premium on ensuring civilians’ safety and well-being even in times of conflict.“The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people that have been displaced since the crisis broke.
Both parties are urged to exercise utmost restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. “Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs.
