Israel-Hamas war: We’re shocked at intolerable human suffering in Gaza

ICRC disclosed this in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday, calling for the de-escalation of conflict in the region to allow for humanitarian interventions. According to ICRC, the weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas had resulted in over two million civilians trapped in Gaza with nowhere to flee for safety. The Humanitarian Organization appealed for civilian life to be protected and respected on all sides.

It added that the immediate imperative must be to save lives and preserve humanity, including by ensuring hospitals can operate safely. 'I am shocked by the intolerable level of human suffering and urge the parties to the conflict to de-escalate now. The tragic loss of so many civilian lives is deplorable. It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments.

