Israel-Hamas War: Over 400 Foreigners, Others Leave Gaza

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office said the first British nationals have been able to get out of the territory.The BBC World Service is launching an emergency radio service for Gaza on MW 639kHz, daily at 1500GMT from Friday.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people with 239 people kidnapped as hostages.The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,700 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Israel-Hamas War: 400 Foreign Nationals, Others Depart Gaza As Border Finally OpensMore than 400 people have left Gaza as the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened to civilians for the first time since the war between Israel and the Palestinian

CHANNELSTV: Gaza Camp Blast Kills Dozens As Israel Strikes Top Hamas MilitantBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel forces battle Hamas in Gaza as PM rejects ceasefireIsrael said Tuesday its forces battled Hamas inside Gaza overnight and struck 300 targets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically ruled out a ceasefire as a 'surrender' to the Palestinian militant group.

CHANNELSTV: Hamas Says Seven Hostages Killed In Gaza Camp BombingHamas said Wednesday that seven hostages from its October 7 attacks, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel demolishes West Bank home of Hamas deputy leaderThe Israeli army demolished the West Bank home of exiled Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri with explosives on Tuesday as war raged with the Islamist group in Gaza.

THENATIONNEWS: Ceasefire will be like surrendering to HamasThe Nation Newspaper Ceasefire will be like surrendering to Hamas - Israel PM

