Israel/Hamas War: Dozens Feared Killed In Refugee Camp Blast

Yesterday morning, Israel said it hit 300 targets in Gaza overnight as its air strikes and ground offensive continue.Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw at least 239 people kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 8,500 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Israel-Hamas conflict: British MP sacked after calling for ceasefireNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Will Not Happen’- NetanyahuIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza war 'will not happen'

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to increase in oil price, agricultural productsThe war between Israel and Hamas could trigger price shocks for raw materials such as oil and agriculture products if the conflict escalates across the Middle East, the World Bank warned in a report Monday.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israeli-Hamas: UN warns of civil unrest as death toll nears 10,000A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: German-Israeli woman captured by Hamas confirmed deadA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: 59 UN officials killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza“With my entire UN family, I grieve the loss of so many UNRWA colleagues,” UN Chief António Guterres said on X.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕