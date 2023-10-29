Israel-Hamas War Causes Rift Between Europe, US

the political repercussions of the conflict is altering the dynamics in upcoming elections in countries as far away as the United Kingdom and the United States of America.
On Friday, only 12 countries supported the US and Israel at the UN General Assembly in opposing a motion calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.In the motion sponsored by Jordan, 120 countries voted in support against the 14 that opposed the motion, with 45 countries abstaining from voting.He said the resolution was a clear stand against Israel’s war, against the killing of Palestinians, against war crimes, on the side of international law.
Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain,Switzerland and Norway voted in favour of the resolution, while Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia voted against the resolution.
It also asked all parties to exercise maximum restraint and for all those with influence on the feuding parties to work toward this objective. The protests have put considerable pressure on the UK government, but it is in the opposition Labour Party that the war is causing a rebellion.
Starmer, according to reports, is now being warned by front benchers that the party could lose seats over his stance. London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar all broke ranks to challenge Sir Starmer's stance on Gaza.
But as Israel’s assault on the strip intensifies, the Labour leader is facing growing calls from party members and MPs to take a stronger line and demand a ceasefire. The conflict in Gaza always had the potential to reopen faultlines in the Labour Party, given that Starmer has expended a huge amount of time and effort trying to turn the page on claims of antisemitism under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. Restoring Labour’s shattered reputation with the Jewish community has been Starmer’s top priority as leader.