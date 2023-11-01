Israel-Hamas War: 400 Foreign Nationals, Others Depart Gaza As Border Finally Opens

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office said the first set of British nationals have been able to get out of the territory.The BBC World Service is launching an emergency radio service for Gaza on MW 639kHz daily at 1500GMT from Friday.Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis with 239 others kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 8,700 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombings began.

