Israel explicitly targeted slain Reuters journalist

"Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."(RSF) has released a video reconstruction of the tragedy that resulted in the death of one journalist and the injury of several others. The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims of the shooting.

Blamed for the incident by various witnesses, the Israeli army immediately declared that it was “sorry” and that it was “looking into it.” . A week after the events, RSF is reconstructing what may have happened between 4.45pm, the time of the first images collected, and around 6pm, the time of the death of Issam Abdallah, aged 37, in Alma el-Chaab, southern Lebanon. The sources include videos filmed at the very moment of the tragedy and ballistic analysts commissioned by RSF.

According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border. It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill. They were wearing helmets and bullet-proof waistcoats marked “press”. Their car was also identified as “press” thanks to a marking on the roof, according to witnesses. headtopics.com

An Israeli Apache helicopter flew over the scene a few seconds before the tragedy, according to Edmond Sassine, journalist with the Lebanese television station LBCI, who was stationed around a hundred metres from his colleagues from Reuters, Al Jazeera and AFP.

‘I follow greatness’, Israel Adesanya ‘brags’ after meeting RonaldoNew Zealand professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer, Israel Adesanya 'bragged' about greatness after meeting Al Nassr and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Read more ⮕

Health Ministry In Hamas-Run Gaza Says War Deaths Hit 7,703The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has caused the highest number of fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005. Read more ⮕

Nearly 29,000 displaced in Lebanon amid skirmishes on Israel borderNearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid deadly exchanges between Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army, a United Nations agency said Friday. Read more ⮕

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’, end Gaza strikesTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to 'immediately stop this madness' and end its 'attacks' on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Turkey-Israel ties in tatters over Erdogan addressIsrael said Saturday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce“The situation in Gaza is dire and requires immediate attention as a result of the recent uptick in violence,” the minister said. Read more ⮕