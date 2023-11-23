Israel Delays Gaza Truce and Hostage Release

Israel said a four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will not start until at least Friday, delaying a breakthrough deal to pause the brutal war with Hamas. National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi indicated the phased release of at least 50 hostages in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners would still go ahead but not on Thursday as expected.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement about the agreed deal to free mostly women and people aged 18 and under on both sides. “The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Frida





channelstv » / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Hostage Release and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached a deal to free hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. 🕊️🤝 ⬇️

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria Reiterates Call For A Humanitarian Truce In Israel– Gaza ConflictThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: Israel calls for resignation of UN ChiefIsrael has also threatened to deny visa to UN officials.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: Obama urges Israel to obey international law“But even as we support Israel, we should also be clear that how Israel prosecutes this fight against Hamas matters,” he said.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Hamas says no more hostage releases without fuel, medicine for GazaHamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Israeli Troops Expand Operation in Gaza as Hostage Negotiations ContinueIsraeli troops are expanding their operation in the Gaza Strip as Qatari mediators work towards a deal to free hostages held by Hamas militants. Residents of Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp have been warned to evacuate. Twin strikes on Jabalia on Saturday resulted in over 80 deaths, including at a UN school.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »