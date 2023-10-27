Israel ‘Cuts Internet, Communications’ Across Gaza, Says Hamas

This picture taken from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip near Israel’s southern city of Sderot on October 27, 2023 shows a smoke plume ascending following Israeli bombardment over the northern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

AFP journalists in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border.“The heavy bombardment in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world,” Jawwal wrote on its Facebook page.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks reported “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel,” Jawwal’s owner, citing live network data. “The company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines amid ongoing fighting with Israel,” NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter. headtopics.com

Read more:

channelstv »

Israel-Hamas: 50,000 pregnant women endangered by war in GazaMany women have become endangered by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, due to a lack of treatment, access to doctors, and adequate healthcare centers. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Hamas rocket hits residential apartment in Israel’s capital [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

UN General Assembly to vote on resolution on Israel-Hamas warA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: British rapper, Stormzy shows solidarity with PalestineBritish rapper, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., popularly known as Stormzy, has shown his support for Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an Islamic Resistance Movement. Stormzy, who has been off social media for weeks, returned on Thursday night to share some thoughts and update fans on his current activities. Read more ⮕

Israel Ground Forces Raid Central Gaza As War Enters 21st DayBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Israel again bombs hundreds of targets in Gaza StripIn an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave permission for its judgement in the legal dispute trailing the presidential election that held in the country on February 25, to be televised. Read more ⮕