Israel and Hamas resume fighting as truce expires

Israel and Hamas brushed off international calls to renew an expired truce Saturday as air strikes pounded militant targets in Gaza and Palestinian groups launched volleys of rockets. Smoke again clouded the sky over the north of the Palestinian territory, whose Hamas government said 240 people had been killed since a pause in hostilities expired early Friday and combat resumed.

In Israel, the military’s Home Front Command reported 40 missile alerts in the south and centre of the country, and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced “rocket barrages” against multiple Israeli cities and towns including Tel Aviv. “Over 250 rockets have been fired at Israel since Friday morning,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told reporters





Israel-Hamas war: Nine detained in Frankfurt at pro-Palestinian rallyNine people were detained at a pro-Palestinian rally and demonstration in Frankfurt on Friday, according to the police. Police are investigating those detained on suspicion of crimes, including incitement to hatred and the use of unconstitutional symbols.

Hamas to release third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisonersHamas fighters were set Sunday to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a day after freeing captives including a young woman snatched from a desert rave. In a sign of the fragility of the exchanges, the latest swap Saturday was delayed for hours after Hamas accused Israel of breaching its side of the deal that led to a four-day ceasefire in the seven-week-old war. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had since received a list of hostages due to be released by Hamas on Sunday.

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Hostage Release and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached a deal to free hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. 🕊️🤝 ⬇️

Hamas possibly had chemical weapons provided by Ukraine to fight IsraelThe Nation Newspaper Hamas possibly had chemical weapons provided by Ukraine to fight Israel

Hamas-Israel War: Kano seeks global consensus for PalestineThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Hezbollah chief to break silence on Israel-Hamas warLebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday will break weeks of silence since war broke out between Hamas and Israel, in a speech that could impact the region as the Gaza conflict rages.

