Islamic scholar claims AGILE project targets Northern Nigeria and Islam

On Friday, 19th November, a popular Kano-based Islamic scholar, Muhammad Uthman, made certain claims about the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

AGILE is a World Bank-assisted project of the Federal Ministry of Education geared at improving secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20. During a short commentary after delivering the Friday sermon at the Indimi Juma’at Mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, the cleric claimed that the AGILE project targeted Northern Nigeria and Islam to erode religious beliefs and instil moral decadence. In the commentary, in Hausa, that lasted about seven minutes, the cleric, popularly known as Shaykh Muhammad Bin Uthman, also suggested that the inclusion of many northern states in the pilot implementation was deliberate and part of a clandestine plan





