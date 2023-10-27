Islamic group tells Atiku what to do after Supreme Court’s judgement affirming Tinubu’s victory

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to congratulate President Bola Tinubu over his victory at the Supreme Court.reports that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had on Thursday affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the presidential election held in February 2023.

In a statement signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC called on Atiku to display Islamic brotherhood and political maturity by congratulating the winner. “Politics is over. The legal fireworks have come to an end with the final pronouncement of the Supreme Court. But we have a country to build and the time to do it is now,” Akintola said.

“Both of you are Muslims and that is important to MURIC. First and foremost, you were both Muslims before becoming politicians. You must now join hands to heal wounds, to build bridges and to allay fears. headtopics.com

“Allah wants Muslims to cooperate for the good of humanity, the advancement of homo sapiens and the fear of Allah. He warned us against coming together to commit sin and to transgress (Qur’an 5:2),” he added.

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Support Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Stop politics, HURIWA tells AtikuCivil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop politics. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Stop politics, HURIWA tells AtikuCivil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop politics. Read more ⮕

We can’t go back to dark old days, Supreme Court tells AtikuThe Supreme Court said the attempt by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu would take Nigeria to the dark old days. Read more ⮕

Accept Supreme Court Verdict In Good Faith, Abuja Lawyer Olajengbesi Tells Atiku, ObiAbuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has urged opposition leadership leaders - Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi - to accept in good faith, the Read more ⮕