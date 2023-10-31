Isi-Uzo LG Council joins Gov Mbah’s war against cervical cancer

This was even as the Council thanked Governor Mbah for choosing Isi-Uzo as one of the Pilot Local Government Areas in the state and urged parents to ensure that their girls aged nine to 14 years take advantage of the vaccination exercise to get protection against cervical cancer.

Flagging off the exercise at Ikem, wife of the Council Chairman, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, stressed the HPV vaccine was free, safe, and effective. She also presented personal hygiene and other items, including sanitary pads, buckets, umbrellas to the girls, parents and the health team present at the flag-off event on behalf of the Council Chairman.

Speaking, the Head, Department of Health Services, Isi-Uzo LGA, Odo Christian, thanked the Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, for his supports towards the mass vaccination exercise and explained the risks of failing to get vaccinated.

“Today’s girls will be tomorrow’s women. The good thing is that we can save our girls and families from the future challenges that might arise from this disease by simply ensuring that every girl with the age bracket of nine to 14 years are vaccinated.

“We are very happy and grateful for the support the Governor Peter Mbah administration and the Council have given us to ensure that no one is left behind. So, the ball is now in your courts”, Odo said.

The State Immunisation Supervisor, Mrs. Maureen Nwankwo, however, explained that government chose the age bracket nine to 14 due to the limited number of vaccines available, and therefore urged them not to miss the opportunity.She also advised the people to go for constant checks as cervical cancer could be treated if detected on time.

