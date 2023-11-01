Isaac Oyedepo: I am still a member of Living Faith Church

Isaac, in a statement, urged the public to treat information not from him and his social media handles with caution. Isaac said: “I must say there is no complication in my relationship with my beloved family and my dad (Bishop David Oyedepo) who has stood by me and supported me over the years, nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.“I remain a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church, and dedicated to the service of the body of Christ.

“I urge the public to treat information not communicated by me or any of my social media platforms with extreme caution. There should be no further publications on any severance of my relationships with the Living Faith Church without my express authorisation, as it may be considered a breach of my privacy. Thank you so much for your understanding.”

