Is the removal of the 43 items the end of an illusion?, By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú

The ban resulted in the expansion of the black market or its alternative. Rent seekers steered the official rates into the black market, where a host of willing purchasers had lined up. With arbitrage hovering around 23 per cent, it was Christmas come early for the rent seekers. In contradistinction, we the consumers got fleeced and the economy was put in total disequilibrium.

The decision of the government to end the restriction of forty-three items from accessing foreign exchange at the “official” rate is welcome and must be fully supported. This is imperative as a vigorous counter-attack has already been mounted by those who benefitted from the arbitrage obtained through the ill-advised policy. The ban resulted in the expansion of the black market or its alternative.

is to use tariffs as a mechanism to protect industries, transit them into international competitiveness and at the same time protect the interest of the consumer. In Nigeria, protectionism has been a mechanism used to fleece the consumer and obtain favours from the government. This cannot be the way to become an export-oriented economy. The cocooned oligarchs are fighting back but the president must be unyielding. His historic mission must be to move Nigeria from the perennial boom to bust cycle into sustainable development based on productiondevelop the economies of scale to transit Nigerian industries into international competitiveness.

We must also note and accept that our present political economy is a problem. Before the truncation of the 1960 and the 1963 constitutional arrangements, Nigeria was export-oriented and it deployed a competitive federalism and “eat what you kill” framework. The Western Region, for example, pre-1966, had an Agent General in London who was a Minister of exports. It worked very well, with the regional government owning warehouses and commodity brokerage institutions abroad.

