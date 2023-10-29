Is Obi, LP marriage for the long haul?

The Labour Party that many described as a third force in the last presidential election has finally lost the bid to invalidate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 2023 poll, courtesy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Assistant Editor EMMANUEL BADEJO looks into the future of the party that came third in the race.

While Atiku was not new to the race, Obi was a first-timer. Notwithstanding, undisputedly, the LP candidate disrupted the political landscape in Nigeria when he clinched the presidential ticket of the Labour Party.His candidacy raised more political awareness and consciousness in a lot of our citizens who hitherto were nonchalant to the nation’s political evolution and those that sought alternative platforms for their political aspirations.

This is despite the fact that Nigeria operates a multi-party system, where in most occasions the smaller parties’ present candidates during the presidential elections. Like wildfire, across the country, the candidacy of Peter Obi gained wide popularity, among ordinary Nigerians and political elite alike. headtopics.com

However, Obi’s entrance into the presidencial race changed the narrative, bringing the party to national consciousness ahead of the 2023 general elections. The party, which started as Party for Social Democracy (PSD) in 2002, had hitherto been at the low ebb, struggling since then to make an impact, especially to woo the electorate on its side.

Since he joined the Labour Party in May 2022 and emerged as its presidential candidate, the party grew in influence, especially popularity among the youths, who believed in the change Obi was promising.Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi headtopics.com

Obi, who felt cheated approached the court and in 2006, the Supreme Court declared him the winner and in March same year, he was sworn in as Anambra Governor under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Atiku, Obi should congratulate President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi should congratulate President Tinubu - Ben Murray-Bruce Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement?The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement? Read more ⮕

The Delborough’ Board strongest in quality I’ve ever chairThe Nation Newspaper The Delborough' Board strongest in quality I've ever chair - Obi of Onitsha Read more ⮕

APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincinglyThe Nation Newspaper APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincingly Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections’The Nation Newspaper ‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections' Read more ⮕