IReV malfunctioning reduced public confidence in presidential election

The Supreme Court said although the glitches did not impede result collation, they impacted negatively public confidence in the disputed presidential election.The Supreme Court on Thursday said the malfunctioning of the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal during Nigeria’s presidential election on 25 February reduced public confidence in the electoral process.

“Truth must be told, the non-functioning of the IReV may have also reduced the confidence of the voting public in the electoral process,” Inyang Okoro, the presiding justice, who read the court’s lead decision, said.

But it failed to fulfill the promise with results ending up taking days to weeks to be uploaded to IReV for the public to access. The commission blamed the delay on unforeseen system glitches. At the presidential election court hearing, Mr Obi’s expert witness, Mpeh Ogar, a Web engineer, testified that the health status of Amazon Web Services which hosts the INEC IReV portal showed that there were no technical glitches on 25 February. headtopics.com

Displeased, the opposition candidates raised the issue in their appeals at the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the presidential election court.But deciding the issue on Thursday, Mr Okoro said the INEC is empowered by the Electoral Act “to determine the electronic device to be used during elections.

The court held that the non-transmission of polling unit results in real-time did not substantially affect the outcome of the election.

