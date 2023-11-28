Iraq warns US against any attack on its territory amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Iraq's prime minister warned Washington on Saturday against any "attack" on Iraqi territory, after a resumption of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war renewed concerns of a wider conflict. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made his comment during a phone call made to him by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sudani’s office said.

On November 22 US fighter jets struck two targets in Iraq, killing nine pro-Iran fighters in retaliation for repeated attacks on American troops, US and Iraqi sources said. Hours earlier, a warplane struck the vehicle of Iran-backed fighters after they had fired a short-range ballistic missile at US and allied personnel, according to the Pentagon. The strikes came after US forces deployed in Iraq and Syria were attacked at least 74 times, according to Pentagon officials, a surge linked to the war between Israel and Hama





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Will Not Happen’- NetanyahuIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza war 'will not happen'

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to increase in oil price, agricultural productsThe war between Israel and Hamas could trigger price shocks for raw materials such as oil and agriculture products if the conflict escalates across the Middle East, the World Bank warned in a report Monday.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civiliansThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel Says Hamas War Has ‘Entered New Phase’Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Federal Govt Wants Immediate Resolution Of Israel, Hamas ConflictThe Federal Government has reiterated the need for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: British MP sacked after calling for ceasefireNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »