Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attack on Israel

a drone and missile attack on Israel in a reprisal move. The attack from Iran was the first time it has targeted Israel directly from Iran ian soil.Nigeria, France, Germany, UK, and the US have condemned the attack.In a statement, Guterres appealed for maximum restraint from all parties and said he was deeply alarmed by the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation.

“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.”In a separate statement, Dennis Francis, president of the UN general assembly, also expressed concerns over the unfolding conflict in the Middle East. “The Iranian response compounds the already tense and delicate peace and security situation in the Middle East,” the statement reads.

