IPU: Kalu Congratulates Ackson On Election, Hails Akpabio's Membership Of Executive C'ttee 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated the newly elected President of the (IPU), who’s also the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Tulia Ackson.

Ackson was on Friday in Luanda, Angola, elected as the President of IPU, also becoming the 31st president of the international organisation of national parliaments. She beat three other candidates on the ballot: Ms Adji Diarra Mergane Kanouté of Senegal, Ms Catherine Gotani Hara of Malawi and Ms Marwa Abdibashir Hagi of Somalia, all women Members of parliament from Africa.

Elated on Ackson’s win, he recalled his pledge to her in July, during a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly in Abuja, by the East Africa Legislative Assembly, led by Hon. Joseph Ntakirutimana.While congratulating other candidates, who contested for the position, Kalu urged them to support Ackson for the benefit of Africa, assuring that Nigeria’s Parliament will work with her to address global challenges, promote peace, and advance the interests of all nations. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu, welcomes Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕

Senator Adeola congratulates Tinubu on victory at Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper Senator Adeola congratulates Tinubu on victory at Supreme Court Read more ⮕

Lagos APC congratulates Tinubu, NigeriansThe Nation Newspaper Lagos APC congratulates Tinubu, Nigerians Read more ⮕

Akpabio breaks 59-year-old jinx, elected into Global Executive Committee of IPUThe Nation Newspaper Akpabio breaks 59-year-old jinx, elected into Global Executive Committee of IPU Read more ⮕

Allow Kalu work for Nigerians, former Abia Acting Gov tells Tinubu’s ministerFormer Acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to take the path of honour and peace and allow the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to work for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

Allow Deputy Speaker Kalu To Work For Nigerians, Ex-Acting Abia Gov Ohajuruka Tells OnyejochaA former acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka, has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Read more ⮕